New residential complex, Moodnight Landing, to be built off Holly Tree Rd.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - People living along Holly Tree Road in Wilmington will see some new development soon.

City council approved the project Moonlight Lane, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, against the wishes of many people who turned out to oppose it.

The project includes six structures and would provide a variety of residential types, including three duplexes, one triplex and two quadruplex buildings.

“I think nationwide, we have a housing shortage. And we only have so much land left. within city limits. Wilmington is an extreme example of that. Obviously, New Hanover County is a very small county and the housing gap that I think a lot of people are trying to fill is for the missing middle. And by addressing the missing middle...it’s a different type of housing,” said Tomaselli.

However, some of the surrounding communities have raised concerns over traffic and population density.

“We felt like that the project, as it was proposed, was not really in fitting in line with the Holly Tree Road community, the existing neighborhoods that were already there,” said Holly Tree resident Wendy James

Neighbors say they understand development is necessary, but that overdeveloping is not the answer.

“We still have a grave concern around the number of units that are going to be on this property,” said John Barry.

Ross Tomaselli though says unique and diverse housing is needed and that change is inevitable.

“It’s a more creative, more unique housing type that helps people get into good areas of town...that’s what we’re looking to deliver there in a way that is cohesive with the neighborhood around it,” said Tomaselli.

Neighbors admit the original plans were reduced, but were ultimately upset with City Council’s approval of the development, a development that will soon be on the way to Moonlight Lane.

