NC lawmakers back this week for overrides, but not budget

After a month-long hiatus, North Carolina state lawmakers are heading back to Raleigh this week. Even though a budget deal remains elusive, they’re expected to take up veto override votes.
By Laura Leslie
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - After more than a month of inaction, state lawmakers will return to Raleigh this week to resume work aimed at finishing the regular legislative session.

The state budget is already six weeks late due to deadlocked negotiations between House and Senate Republicans. That stalemate could stretch into September, according to House Speaker Tim Moore, so the budget isn’t a likely candidate for action this week. However, a slew of bills, conference reports and veto overrides remain to be considered.

Moore has scheduled five veto override votes for Wednesday. Those vetoes include two bills loosening rules for charter schools, two bills targeting LGBTQ+ minors, and one that would change the state’s building code oversight. All five were vetoed by Democratic Governor Roy Cooper in early July.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

