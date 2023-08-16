NC lawmakers back this week for overrides, but not budget

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - After more than a month of inaction, state lawmakers will return to Raleigh this week to resume work aimed at finishing the regular legislative session.

The state budget is already six weeks late due to deadlocked negotiations between House and Senate Republicans. That stalemate could stretch into September, according to House Speaker Tim Moore, so the budget isn’t a likely candidate for action this week. However, a slew of bills, conference reports and veto overrides remain to be considered.

Moore has scheduled five veto override votes for Wednesday. Those vetoes include two bills loosening rules for charter schools, two bills targeting LGBTQ+ minors, and one that would change the state’s building code oversight. All five were vetoed by Democratic Governor Roy Cooper in early July.

