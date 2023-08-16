NC General Assembly overrides several vetoes, passes ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’ into law

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina House of Representatives voted Wednesday to override Governor Roy Cooper’s vetoes on several pieces of legislation, including two bills that opponents say targets transgender children.

The House voted to override Cooper’s veto of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which, if passed into law, would ban transgender women from competing on women’s sports teams.

“We believe it’s important not only to create a level playing field for girls in sports, but also to protect them,” said Tami Fitzgerald, Executive Director of the NC Values coalition. “It’s a safety issue.”

Fitzgerald says the bill could help to level the playing field for women and girls across North Carolina.

“We have a place for biological males to play sports,” said Fitzgerald. “It’s on male sports teams. And while we respect them and we respect that they have issues with their gender, we think that it’s unfair to girls to allow them to play on girl’s sports teams.”

The House also voted to override the Cooper’s veto of House Bill 808, which would ban gender-affirming care for people under the age of 18 in most cases. Allison Scott with the Campaign for Southern Equality says this bill unfairly targets transgender kids.

“I can’t say how much this feels like a personal attack,” said Scott. “I know I am not the person who’s being most harmed in this. It is trans kids. And it sends a clear message from our General Assembly, that LGBTQ people, and especially trans people, do not have the same rights as other North Carolinians.”

Scott says these pieces of legislation will make access to care more difficult for transgender people across the state.

“North Carolina is not about these kind of issues,” said Scott. “North Carolina is a state in the south that has been a shining light of progressive values and this is dragging us backwards and it’s using kids and harming our community.”

Both the House and Senate voted Wednesday to override Cooper’s veto of a piece of legislation called the Parents’ Bill of Rights. Therefore, the bill will also become law without Cooper’s approval.

