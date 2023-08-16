Senior Connect
N.C. Aquarium to host ‘Game Night Untamed: Sharks!’ Wednesday in support of conservation efforts

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is scheduled to host its “Game Night Untamed: Sharks!” on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Front Street Brewery.

According to the announcement, those interested in attending must purchase tickets in advance. The event is limited to those 21 years of age and older, and tickets can be found online here.

The price of tickets, $20 per team of two, will support the aquarium’s conservation efforts and contributions are tax-deductible.

“Learn about the fastest shark in the ocean, stomach rinsing, embryonic cannibalism, and much more! Don’t miss this celebration of sharks with trivia you can sink your teeth into!” the aquarium states in its announcement. “Aquarium staff serve as the evenings engaging hosts and competition judges. Top score and most-spirited could also find themselves winning more than bragging rights.”

The event is scheduled to be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the brewery, located at 9 N Front St. in Wilmington.

For more information, please visit the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher website. Those who need held registering are asked to call (910) 772-0542.

