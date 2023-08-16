Senior Connect
National Weather Service addresses false tsunami alert sent on some apps

(MGN)
(MGN)(Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service’s National Tsunami Warning Center addressed reports of an incorrect tsunami alert sent to some people on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

“There is NO TSUNAMI threat for the US Atlantic / East or Gulf Coast. We are aware of an erroneous tsunami alert on some apps. Please disregard; we have not issued a tsunami alert,” an announcement from the center states.

The NTWC says that the National Weather Service is reviewing the incident.

