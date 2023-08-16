Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Megamillions 8-15-23

Megamillions for August, 15 2023
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jace Evans
Son of ‘Teen Mom’ cast member found by law enforcement in Brunswick County
Suspect in deadly Pender Co. wreck dies
Civilian and NHCSO deputy cited after crash on Carolina Beach Road
Bicyclist passes away after crash involving vehicle on Randall Parkway
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son

Latest News

A CFPUA truck
Cape Fear Public Utility Authority offices at Government Center Drive closed until further notice following plumbing leak
Cameron Art Museum
Cameron Art Museum awarded $149,000 grant to improve accessibility
NC lawmakers back this week for overrides, but not budget
NCEL 08-15-2023
NCEL 08-15-2023