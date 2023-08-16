Senior Connect
Local doctor speaks on importance of back-to-school eye exams

Dr. Rasika Whitesell with Port City Optometry visited the WECT studio to talk about why eye exams are so important.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’re a parent of young children, you’re probably checking off a list of things to do before sending kids back to school.

It’s hard to forget about buying school supplies, but it’s also important to keep up with immunizations and eye exams.

Dr. Rasika Whitesell with Port City Optometry visited the WECT studio to talk about why eye exams are so important. You can watch the interview in full at the top of this story.

