Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Gulf of Mexico breaks heat record, report says

That extreme heat is a concern everywhere but especially in the Gulf.
That extreme heat is a concern everywhere but especially in the Gulf.(NOAA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Water in the Gulf of Mexico is the hottest on record, according to the Washington Post.

The report comes as coastal areas join much of the rest of the nation in this summer’s blistering heat wave.

That extreme heat is a concern everywhere but especially in the Gulf.

That’s because we are approaching peak hurricane season, and warmer water can intensify hurricanes and tropical storms.

Experts are already forecasting a busier-than-normal hurricane season.

The intense heat stretches across the whole Gulf coast, with both Houston and New Orleans recording their hottest periods ever within the last week.

In Louisiana, the extreme heat and humidity prompted Gov. John Bel Edwards to declare a state of emergency on Monday.

Officials cited a jump in heat-related emergency room visits, increasing drought and unrelenting heat.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jace Evans
Son of ‘Teen Mom’ cast member found by law enforcement in Brunswick County
Suspect in deadly Pender Co. wreck dies
Civilian and NHCSO deputy cited after crash on Carolina Beach Road
Bicyclist passes away after crash involving vehicle on Randall Parkway
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son

Latest News

People suspected of stealing a trailer and mini-excavator from North Kerr Mini Mart
Deputies searching for people suspected of stealing trailer and excavator
FILE - Anthony Durden attends a forum on Black history curriculum in Florida's schools,...
Protesters march through Miami to object to Florida’s Black history teaching standards
Freeman Park in Carolina Beach
Overnight camping to resume in Freeman Park on Sept. 4
England's Lauren Hemp, left, scores her side's second goal past Australia's goalkeeper...
England beats Australia 3-1 to move into Women’s World Cup final against Spain