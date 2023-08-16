Glimpse of the future: Self-driving taxis spotted on Charlotte streets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Driverless cars from ‘Cruise’ arrived in Charlotte Tuesday night for a testing phase of the driverless taxis operated by AI technology.

The company that owns them, called Cruise, recently announced Charlotte as its eighth and newest market.

Video showed the cars driving through the streets and powering up at a parking lot charging station.

Company representatives were in each car and said the taxis are currently in the testing phase. They said eventually, commuters will be able to order one, just like an Uber or Lyft.

Self-driving cars are something North Carolina has been planning for. A 2017 law laid out some of the rules on how to regulate autonomous vehicles.

“Our legislative body said, you know, North Carolina we will we will embrace this technology because of the promise of the benefits and they also reserved the fact that if it becomes a problem, you know, those men and women will act promptly. If it’s a major concern that develops into an issue,” explained North Carolina Department of Transportation Director of Strategic Planning and Programming.

Based on that law, there are no driver’s licenses needed to ride in one, the car has to stop if it is involved in a crash, and the owners are responsible for any moving violations.

The California-based company is part of General Motors. The company said depending on how the testing phase goes will determine how quickly the vehicles could be approved for business in North Carolina.

Lacy said, “Every company is required to report their collisions and information to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. And and they’re still moving forward with this. So that’s that’s promising.”

While the cars may seem exciting and innovative to many, they come with controversy.

Last week in California, 10 of the driverless vehicles stalled in San Francisco, causing a gridlock in the area. Cruise said the issue stemmed from a large music festival that disrupted its wireless bandwidth.

First responders in other cities have also complained about the cars getting in their way.

Lacey said North Carolina is ready and “excited” to welcome these vehicles.

“There’s a lot of safety benefits that that we see coming from this technology, not only in reducing the fatalities and the injuries. But also when we start looking at quality of life for folks who are dependent upon others,” he explained.

NCDOT reported there are 300,000 crashes in North Carolina every year, 1,700 people died in crashes on North Carolina highways last year, and thousands more were hurt.

“The advantage of the machine driving is is that we can probably find out what actually occurred there and program it out,” said Lacy. “We’ve yet to be able to tell people to drive the speed limit and then they follow it.”

