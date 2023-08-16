Senior Connect
Genesis Block to host Shark Tank at the Shore event

Shark Tank at the Shore flyer
Shark Tank at the Shore flyer(Genesis Block)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Genesis Block is inviting the community to its Shark Tank at the Shore set for Thursday in the CFCC Union Station Auditorium at 6 p.m.

“Celebrate the founders in your Community! Join us as the latest Wits Begin Incubator Cohort present their innovative business models to a discerning audience of investors, judges, and fellow community members,” a Genesis Block announcement states.

Guests include Yanni Lopez who co-owns and founded Paella Fusion, Adrienne Arrington-Kenion who is the mind behind Queen Esther Teas and more.

You can RSVP and learn more online here.

