Genesis Block to host Shark Tank at the Shore event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Genesis Block is inviting the community to its Shark Tank at the Shore set for Thursday in the CFCC Union Station Auditorium at 6 p.m.

“Celebrate the founders in your Community! Join us as the latest Wits Begin Incubator Cohort present their innovative business models to a discerning audience of investors, judges, and fellow community members,” a Genesis Block announcement states.

Guests include Yanni Lopez who co-owns and founded Paella Fusion, Adrienne Arrington-Kenion who is the mind behind Queen Esther Teas and more.

You can RSVP and learn more online here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.