First Alert Forecast: heat a bit less intense

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A weak summer cold front will focus steamy breezes and storm chances near or north of 50% for Wednesday and Thursday. Daily high temperatures mainly in the 80s to around 90 will roll into heat index values around 100 which, of course, is hot, but to be fair, not as intensely hot as previous days. Hazards from any storms may include downpours, lightning strikes, and locally strong winds. High dew points and low cloud bases may also help nurture rotation - as in waterspouts and funnel clouds - in isolated cases. Stick with your WECT Weather App for radar, alerts, and forecast videos customized for the Cape Fear Region from First Alert meteorologists you know!

Midweek beach conditions include breakers around or locally higher than two feet, a low to moderate risk of rip currents, northbound longshore currents, and water temperatures holding in the middle 80s. Remember, the UV index can be high even amid cloudier stretches, so sunscreen up and reapply if necessary!

Slow tropical storm development remains possible over open tropical Atlantic waters by this weekend, and a new possible development zone has emerged in the western Gulf of Mexico. Thankfully, the Carolinas face no definable threats. Stay prepared for the heart of Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

See your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

