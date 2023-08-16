Senior Connect
Experts discuss how artificial intelligence could impact the classroom this school year

By Ashley Balsavias
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Artificial intelligence (AI) is everywhere nowadays — from fast food drive-thrus — to music. This year, it could even impact your child’s homework.

Educators and students are faced with the question of whether or not to use artificial intelligence.

AI can make it easier for students to complete their schoolwork, but it also makes it easier for them to cheat, using platforms that can write sentences or entire essays for them.

When using AI to help with schoolwork, students need to think more about the consequences, and it goes beyond cheating.

AI expert Katie Charleston says programs such as ChatGPT are trained on material that’s already copyrighted.

“If it spits out those registered works and then it’s reused by students, which could lead to ultimately publications in journals and so forth, it could lead to copyright infringement issue,” Charleston said.

It’s a complicated issue for educators too. How can they grade something created by a computer?

Shiyan Jiang, assistant professor of learning design and technology at North Carolina State University says because AI generates new content with each use, it can be a challenge to determine whether or not students have used it.

“We know our students. We know the way they write or the way they created things, so we can suspect they write from generative AI technology. But we don’t have any evidence,” Jiang said.

Jiang is part of a team at NCSU that’s using AI to educate instructors on how it can lessen their workload.

It will take time to understand the lasting effects of AI on the classroom. For now, experts say it can be helpful when used in moderation.

“Using it more as a tool, rather than content generation is definitely something that I think should be encouraged...because it’s just another tool in your toolbox,” Charleston said.

We reached out to local school districts to see if they have any policies in place for artificial intelligence and have not heard back.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

