Deputies searching for people suspected of stealing trailer and excavator

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for people suspected of stealing a Hudson Tilt Trailer and Kato Mini-Excavator on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Per the NHCSO, the items belonged to A-to-Z Rental and were stolen from North Kerr Mini Mart at around 4 p.m.

“Any help identifying these suspects or vehicles would be greatly appreciated,” a NHCSO announcement states.

You can reach the office at (910) 452-6120.

