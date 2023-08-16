Senior Connect
DEPUTIES: Carteret County murder suspect arrested in Tennessee

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office say that a man wanted on a local murder charge from June has been arrested in Tennessee.

According to deputies, Nicholas “Nico” Ayodoro, 31, of Morehead City was arrested in Putnam County Tennessee on July 30th following what they say was an attempted robbery and car-jacking at knifepoint at a gas station.

Deputies say the murder charge comes after Ayodoro stabbed 40-year-old Angel De Los Santos three times during a fight between the two men outside De Los Santos’s home in Country Pines Mobile Home Park in Newport.

De Los Santos was transported to Naval Medical Center on Camp Lejeune and then airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington where he was hospitalized in critical condition. Deputies say De Los Santos died from his injuries on July 13.

Deputies say they also arrested Margarita Campos, 43, also of Morehead City on one count of accessory after the fact of murder for helping Ayodoro get out of North Carolina after the stabbing.

Extradition proceedings have started for Ayodoro to be transported back to North Carolina on one open count of Murder.

Campos remains in the Carteret County Jail with no bond.

