Columbus Correctional Institution received ACA accreditation as one of nation’s best-operated

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus Correctional Institution is one of five N.C. Department of Adult Correction facilities that have received full accreditation as one of the nation’s best-operated institutions as of Friday, Aug. 11.

A panel of the American Correctional Association voted at its annual convention to award the accreditation to these other four institutions:

Carteret Correctional Center, Newport

Craggy Correctional Center, Asheville

Forsyth Correctional Center, Winston-Salem

Orange Correctional Center, Hillsborough

“ACA accreditation is the national benchmark in the corrections profession,” said Secretary of Adult Correction Todd Ishee. “This is an outstanding achievement by our staff. It’s a recognition of their hard work and their commitment to excellence.”

The Division of Prisons’ Strategic Plan calls for accreditation of all 53 state correctional facilities and all 18 Correction Enterprises production sites. Accreditation requires detailed onsite inspections known as audits, combing ‘through all operations at the facility to make sure that its policies and actual practices ensure safety and security.’

“Accreditation by the ACA is the gold standard that all our facilities aspire to meet,” said DAC Audit Administrator Paula Page. “It lets everyone know that this facility is one of the safest and most effectively operated in the nation.”

Ten institutions that already received ACA certification were:

Prisons Central Office, Raleigh

Catawba Correctional Center, Newton

Lincoln Correctional Center, Lincolnton

Sanford Correctional Center, Sanford

Tyrrell Prison Work Farm, Columbia

Western Correctional Center for Women, Black Mountain

Wilkes Correctional Center, Wilkesboro

Correction Enterprises Central Office, Raleigh

CE Sign Reclaiming Plant, Carthage

CE Janitorial Products Plant, Norlina

Nash Correctional Institution in Nashville and Caldwell Correctional Center in Lenoir were recommended for accreditation by auditors in July. ACA commissioners will vote on these possible accreditations on January 2024.

