Coastal Horizons named among winners of federal health equity challenge, awarded $50,000

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Horizons announced Wednesday that it was named one of ten winners in the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) Behavioral Health Equity Challenge.

“The Behavioral Health Equity Challenge was initiated by SAMHSA to identify and applaud innovative strategies that effectively reach and engage racial and ethnic underserved individuals, thus promoting behavioral health equity across the nation. Coastal Horizons’ impactful initiatives and commitment to addressing the needs of marginalized communities have secured its position among the distinguished winners of this challenge,” a Coastal Horizons announcement states.

Coastal Horizons was chosen from a pool of 427 submissions.

“This grant is a reflection of generations of work at Coastal Horizons cultivating an organization intentionally designed to dismantle historical barriers for marginalized communities. Our journey will continue to find new innovative ways and partnerships to uplift the health outcomes for each member of our community. We are thankful for SAMHSA’s acknowledgment of our efforts,” said Coastal Horizons Chief Operating Officer Ryan Estes.

It has been awarded a $50,000 grant as part of the challenge, and that money will go toward general operational support to amplify Coastal Horizons’ reach and impact, according to the nonprofit.

“The winners of the SAMHSA Behavioral Health Equity Challenge include a diverse range of organizations across the United States, each contributing unique and effective strategies to bridge gaps in behavioral health services. SAMHSA continues to work tirelessly to break down systemic barriers and ensure that all Americans have equitable access to the support they need. For more information on the Behavioral Health Equity Challenge, please visit SAMHSA’s official website and the federal Challenge website,” the announcement continues.

