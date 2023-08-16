Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Cape Fear Public Utility Authority offices at Government Center Drive closed until further notice following plumbing leak

A CFPUA truck
A CFPUA truck(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced that its offices at 235 Government Center Drive will be closed to the public until further notice following an overnight plumbing leak.

According to the announcement, CFPUA customers may still visit the offices at 305 Chestnut St. during regular business hours.

“CFPUA’s water and wastewater services are not affected and are operating normally. The cause of the water leak, extent of damage, and a timeline for reopening the facility are still being determined,” CFPUA states. “Updates will be provided as they become available.”

CFPUA customers can manage their accounts via telephone at (910) 332-6550 or online here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jace Evans
Son of ‘Teen Mom’ cast member found by law enforcement in Brunswick County
Suspect in deadly Pender Co. wreck dies
Civilian and NHCSO deputy cited after crash on Carolina Beach Road
Bicyclist passes away after crash involving vehicle on Randall Parkway
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son

Latest News

Cameron Art Museum
Cameron Art Museum awarded $149,000 grant to improve accessibility
NC lawmakers back this week for overrides, but not budget
There will be room for 50 RVs on site, along with a management office, a retail store, a...
City Council approves first-ever RV campground off One Tree Hill Way
City council approves first ever RV campground off One Tree Hill Way
City council approves first ever RV campground off One Tree Hill Way