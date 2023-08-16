Cape Fear Public Utility Authority offices at Government Center Drive closed until further notice following plumbing leak

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced that its offices at 235 Government Center Drive will be closed to the public until further notice following an overnight plumbing leak.

According to the announcement, CFPUA customers may still visit the offices at 305 Chestnut St. during regular business hours.

“CFPUA’s water and wastewater services are not affected and are operating normally. The cause of the water leak, extent of damage, and a timeline for reopening the facility are still being determined,” CFPUA states. “Updates will be provided as they become available.”

CFPUA customers can manage their accounts via telephone at (910) 332-6550 or online here.

