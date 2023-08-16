Senior Connect
Cape Fear Community College announces provost selection for its North Campus

Shawn Dixon
Shawn Dixon(Cape Fear Community College)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced on Wednesday, Aug. 16, that a selection has been made for the position of provost at its North Campus.

According to the announcement, Shawn Dixon has been promoted to the role.

“Having served at CFCC for 26 years, Shawn Dixon is no stranger to the college’s culture, values, and strategic goals. In his previous role as the Applied Technologies Department Chair, Dixon demonstrated an exceptional ability to foster collaboration, drive innovation, and engage with faculty, staff, and students. Since taking over as Department Chair in 2015, the Applied Technologies Department has become the largest department at CFCC,” the announcement from the college states.

“As Provost, Dixon will be accountable for the strategic leadership and operational management of the Career and Technical Education Division and serve as the senior administrator for the CFCC North Campus,” the release continues. “Dixon will be pivotal in overseeing curriculum development and providing faculty support and student services.”

