Cameron Art Museum awarded $149,000 grant to improve accessibility

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cameron Art Museum announced on Wednesday, Aug. 16, that it has been selected to receive an Institute of Museum of Library Services Museums for America grant for a new accessibility plan.

“With this two year $149,000 grant, Cameron Art Museum will expand access to the museum for people with disabilities, particularly those living with visual, hearing, and cognitive differences,” the museum stated in its announcement. “The project will address accessibility for programs, educational opportunities, exhibitions, and virtual initiatives. Programming will include artists and musicians working with participants living with disability, American Sign Language interpretation, and incorporate new means of accommodation such as sensory bags and sound blocking headphones.

“Staff will receive training on accessibility best practices, and project activities will be informed by a newly formed advisory committee consisting of members of the community who have lived experience in each area of accessibility focus. This collaborative, institution-wide initiative will remove barriers to engagement and build the museum’s capacity to better meet the needs of visitors of all abilities.”

According to the announcement, the accessibility plan emphasizes CAM’s “commitment to providing a cultural gathering place for all citizens of southeastern NC.”

We are beyond grateful to the Institute of Museum and Library Services for funding Cameron Art Museum’s Accessibility Initiative. Visual art is essential to understanding one another, the world, and our place in it – and access to art should be available to everyone. This initiative will allow CAM to continue to remove barriers to engagement and allow the museum to better meet the needs of our visitors of all abilities. It will also allow CAM to do important outreach. CAM is truly our community’s museum. We are incredibly excited and grateful to the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

