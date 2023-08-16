Bladen County officials warn of scam calls claiming to be from the sheriff’s office

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office warned the public of reports of scam calls on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

“Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple phone calls today from concerned citizens throughout the county. Each citizen states they have received phone calls from individuals stating they are representing the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and are asking you for payments due to “missed appointments” or “registration issues”,” a BCSO announcement states.

The BCSO says these are scam calls, and that it would never call citizens to request money.

“If you receive any questionable calls please contact our office at 910-862-6960,” the announcement continues.

