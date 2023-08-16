Senior Connect
Bladen County officials warn of scam calls claiming to be from the sheriff's office

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office warned the public of reports of a phone scam on Wednesday,...
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office warned the public of reports of a phone scam on Wednesday, Aug. 16.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office warned the public of reports of scam calls on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

“Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple phone calls today from concerned citizens throughout the county. Each citizen states they have received phone calls from individuals stating they are representing the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and are asking you for payments due to “missed appointments” or “registration issues”,” a BCSO announcement states.

The BCSO says these are scam calls, and that it would never call citizens to request money.

“If you receive any questionable calls please contact our office at 910-862-6960,” the announcement continues.

