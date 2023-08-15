Wilmington fire and police departments to face off in Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington’s fire and police departments are working with the American Red Cross to take part in the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The departments will face off to see which can recruit more blood donors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Red Cross Donation Center at 1102 S. 16th St. in Wilmington.

“The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer, which makes it hard to keep hospital shelves stocked with lifesaving blood products. When less people answer the call to donate, the blood supply shrinks – and that could mean blood products aren’t ready for hospital staff to reach for in emergencies,” an American Red Cross announcement states.

Donors will receive free snacks and a Battle of the Badges t-shirt while supplies last.

“Donors who give now will help stock the shelves for the rest of the summer season. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and use sponsor code: ILM BADGES,” the announcement continues.

