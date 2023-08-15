Senior Connect
Wilmington city council to vote on new five-year contract for WPD equipment

The five-year contract comes with a price tag of approximately $5 million.
By Lauren Schuster
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Wilmington Police Department recently received new body cameras, but on Tuesday night the city council will vote on a new contract that could bring more updated technology to the PD.

The five-year contract comes with a price tag of approximately $5 million.

The Wilmington Police Department is now utilizing updated body cameras for its officers’ safety as well as yours.

“We’re providing better equipment so that the police officers can protect themselves, as well as protect us, the body cams in the car and on the uniforms,” said Wilmington City Councilmember Clifford Barnett.

The WPD recently received new body cameras that can give officers the ability to stream live video directly from their location.

“Say an active shooter situation and/or a hostage situation, the incident commander, regardless of where they’re at, whether they’re, you know, here at the station or out in the field, they can actually see what that officer is doing, whether they’re going down a hall or clearing a room, you know, looking for victims or bad guys,” said Lt. Greg Willett with the Wilmington Police Department.

Despite the price tag being millions of dollars for the city, leaders say it should actually save taxpayers money.

“All we’re doing is we’re bundling a five-year plan, and it’s going to save us taxpayers at least $700,000,” said Barnett.

Barnett says that the bottom line is that the city wants everyone to go home safely and go back to their families at the end of the day.

