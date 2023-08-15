Westbound I-40 ramps to close at U.S. 117 interchange for resurfacing work Tuesday

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that two I-40 ramps in Pender Co. are scheduled to close Tuesday, Aug. 15, for resurfacing work.

According to the announcement, the westbound entrance and exit ramps of I-40 at the U.S. 117 interchange are expected to close, depending on the weather, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. for a milling and paving project.

Per the NCDOT, detours include:

“I-40 West traffic can take Exit 398 and turn left on N.C. 53 or Exit 384 and head back on I-40 East to access U.S. 117.

U.S. 117 traffic is directed to take I-40 East to Exit 398 to access I-40 West.”

“The N.C. Department of Transportation encourages drivers to slow down and use caution near the work zone, and plan ahead for the detour,” the department states in its announcement. “For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.”



