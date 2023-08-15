Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Westbound I-40 ramps to close at U.S. 117 interchange for resurfacing work Tuesday

(MGN Online)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that two I-40 ramps in Pender Co. are scheduled to close Tuesday, Aug. 15, for resurfacing work.

According to the announcement, the westbound entrance and exit ramps of I-40 at the U.S. 117 interchange are expected to close, depending on the weather, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. for a milling and paving project.

Per the NCDOT, detours include:

  • “I-40 West traffic can take Exit 398 and turn left on N.C. 53 or Exit 384 and head back on I-40 East to access U.S. 117.
  • U.S. 117 traffic is directed to take I-40 East to Exit 398 to access I-40 West.”

“The N.C. Department of Transportation encourages drivers to slow down and use caution near the work zone, and plan ahead for the detour,” the department states in its announcement. “For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard has located and rescued four missing divers more than 46 miles off the Carolina...
Coast Guard identifies divers rescued off Carolina Coast
Investigation begins after Wrightsville Beach police find dead man in vehicle
Bicyclist in critical condition after crash with vehicle on Randall Parkway
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, 28-year-old Elizabeth Rose Horne was...
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office locates missing woman
Freddie Jackson
Jury convicts man for 1995 rape

Latest News

An all way stop sign
Four intersections in Pender Co. to become all-way stops
Bicyclist in critical condition after crash with vehicle on Randall Parkway
Portion of NC 11 near Penderlea Middle School to close Monday for bridge replacement project
Lowe White Bridge to close in Southport for maintenance work