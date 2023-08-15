Son of ‘Teen Mom’ cast member found by law enforcement in Brunswick County
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office deputies have located 14-year-old Jace Evans as of Tuesday evening, according to the BCSO.
“Last seen leaving Roger Bacon Academy in the Maco Road area of Leland around 2:45 this afternoon wearing a gray sweatshirt with “Classical Charter Schools of America” written on it. Could be in a navy shirt if sweatshirt was removed,” a BCSO announcement states.
Jace Evans is the son of Jenelle Evans, a cast member on the MTV reality series “Teen Mom 2″.
