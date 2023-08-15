Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

School nurses take part in Stop the Bleed training

School nurses take part in Stop the Bleed training
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As kids prepare for the new school year, people charged with keeping them healthy are training to ensure their safety.

Novant Health hosted held training for school nurses on Tuesday morning, August 15, providing New Hanover County Schools with 88 Stop-The-Bleed kits, which is around two per school.

Nurses say these packs will be a crucial tool at a time when gun violence and school safety are top of mind for a lot of people.

“To be prepared now for any emergencies that occur in a school setting, we have AED’s for when your heart stops, we have CPR if you’re not breathing, if you don’t have a heartbeat, now we have something if you have life-threatening bleeding, so it’s just another piece in the tool kit,” Heather Elken, school nurse at E.L. Laney High School, said.

Each pack can reportedly help four students in total.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard has located and rescued four missing divers more than 46 miles off the Carolina...
Coast Guard identifies divers rescued off Carolina Coast
Investigation begins after Wrightsville Beach police find dead man in vehicle
Suspect in deadly Pender Co. wreck dies
Bicyclist passes away after crash involving vehicle on Randall Parkway
Part 1: Melissa Johnson was sexually abused by her father from the time she was 12 years old...
MELISSA’S STORY: Child raped by father for years opens up about incest and her ‘double life’

Latest News

A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was purchased in Wilmington, according to the North...
Virginia man claims $2 million prize from ticket bought in Wilmington
Daniel Green, the man convicted of murdering Michael Jordan’s father in 1993, is asking a judge...
Man convicted of murdering Michael Jordan’s father seeks perjury charges against witness
Pender County school buses
Pender County Schools secures $90,000 grant to help students struggling with housing
The Own Your Own Million Dollar Nationwide Restaurant Challenge announced Tuesday that the...
24 finalists chosen in Burgaw restaurant challenge for $1 million and a new restaurant space