School nurses take part in Stop the Bleed training

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As kids prepare for the new school year, people charged with keeping them healthy are training to ensure their safety.

Novant Health hosted held training for school nurses on Tuesday morning, August 15, providing New Hanover County Schools with 88 Stop-The-Bleed kits, which is around two per school.

Nurses say these packs will be a crucial tool at a time when gun violence and school safety are top of mind for a lot of people.

“To be prepared now for any emergencies that occur in a school setting, we have AED’s for when your heart stops, we have CPR if you’re not breathing, if you don’t have a heartbeat, now we have something if you have life-threatening bleeding, so it’s just another piece in the tool kit,” Heather Elken, school nurse at E.L. Laney High School, said.

Each pack can reportedly help four students in total.

