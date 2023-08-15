Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Police cat ‘Pawfficer Fuzz’ makes friends at center for children with autism

Pawfficer Fuzz frequently visits schools, libraries, churches, and other public places to...
Pawfficer Fuzz frequently visits schools, libraries, churches, and other public places to promote community outreach with the police department.(Fort Smith Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SMITH, Ark. (Gray News) – A police cat in Arkansas is making some special friends.

Pawfficer Fuzz with the Fort Smith Police Department spent time last week at Hope 4 Autism, a learning center dedicated to providing therapy, workshops, and training for children with autism.

The police department shared photos from the visit in a Facebook post, writing, “The connections made that day will forever touch our hearts!”

The police department shared photos from the visit in a Facebook post, writing, “The...
The police department shared photos from the visit in a Facebook post, writing, “The connections made that day will forever touch our hearts!”(Fort Smith Police Department)

Officers noted the instant bonds some of the children formed with Fuzz.

The department said they plan to bring Fuzz back to Hope 4 Autism for more visits.

Pawfficer Fuzz frequently visits schools, libraries, churches, and other public places to promote community outreach with the police department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard has located and rescued four missing divers more than 46 miles off the Carolina...
Coast Guard identifies divers rescued off Carolina Coast
Investigation begins after Wrightsville Beach police find dead man in vehicle
Suspect in deadly Pender Co. wreck dies
Bicyclist passes away after crash involving vehicle on Randall Parkway
Part 1: Melissa Johnson was sexually abused by her father from the time she was 12 years old...
MELISSA’S STORY: Child raped by father for years opens up about incest and her ‘double life’

Latest News

New business helping people pay down their student loans
New business helping people pay down their student loans
New business helping people pay down their student loans
This image shows Negasi Zuberi, who is accused of keeping a woman captive in a cinder block cell.
The man accused of locking a woman in a cinder block cell in Oregon has an Oct. 17 trial date
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House...
McCarthy floats stopgap funding to prevent a government shutdown at the end of next month
Stop the Bleed training
School nurses take part in Stop the Bleed training