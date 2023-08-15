Senior Connect
Pender County Schools secures $90,000 grant to help students struggling with housing

Pender County school buses
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools announced Tuesday that it has attained a McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistant Grant for $90,000 to support students without homes.

“Pender County Schools McKinney-Vento program district liaison Jessica Biel is tasked with combating the unique challenges faced by displaced students and their families. As the author of the grant, she plans on using the funds to bolster a range of initiatives designed to support the McKinney-Vento students’ academic progress and overall well-being,” a PCS announcement states.

Funds will go towards transportation services, counseling support, access to extra-curricular activities and more for homeless students, according to the school district.

“We strive to provide educational opportunities for those students that do not have structured housing and run the risk of falling behind. These funds will see that these opportunities come to fruition,” Biel said.

The school district says that it “aims to create a nurturing and inclusive environment that fosters academic achievement and personal growth.”

PCS Superintendent Brad Breedlove also provided a statement.

“Receiving the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance grant is a tremendous boost for our school district and the students we serve,” Dr. Breedlove said. “This grant acknowledges the unique challenges faced by certain students and underscores our commitment to ensuring their well-being and educational success.”

