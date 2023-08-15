Senior Connect
NHCSO deputy injured in crash on Carolina Beach Road, expected to recover

(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A deputy with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was injured in a vehicle crash on Carolina Beach Road early Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to a NHCSO representative, the deputy was headed north on Carolina Beach Road just after midnight on Monday, Aug. 14 when a vehicle attempted to make a left turn in front of him. The deputy collided with the other vehicle as it crossed in front of his vehicle.

At the intersection, the sheriff’s office says the deputy had a green light while the southbound vehicle had a blinking yellow when it attempted the left turn.

The deputy was injured in the crash, but is expected to recover.

