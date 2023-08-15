NHC Board of Education votes to extend Dr. Superintendent Charles Foust’s contract

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education voted to extend the contract of Dr. Superintendent Charles Foust until 2027 at their special meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

“Under Dr. Foust’s leadership, New Hanover County Schools has increased student achievement, while introducing innovative teaching methods that foster critical thinking and creativity among students,” the board wrote in a press release.

The board voted 6-1 to pass the motion. Melissa Mason was the only one to vote against the motion.

“I’m excited to continue working with our educators and staff to prepare our students for success in the 21st Century. Together, we will keep pushing boundaries, fostering innovation, nurturing the growth of every student, and striving for excellence,” Foust stated.

