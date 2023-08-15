Senior Connect
New N.C. 906 bridge in Brunswick County opens to traffic

The new N.C. 906 (Midway Road SE) bridge in Brunswick County has opened to traffic, according...
The new N.C. 906 (Midway Road SE) bridge in Brunswick County has opened to traffic, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The new N.C. 906 (Midway Road SE) bridge in Brunswick County has opened to traffic, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

“The roadway, which is a main route to Oak Island, opened on Monday. Drivers will notice the new bridge has wider lanes and 8-foot shoulders. The height of the new bridge has been raised, making it more resilient as this route can be utilized as the area’s evacuation route,” an NCDOT announcement states.

The NCDOT says that drivers can expect occasional lane closures as crews work to complete some minor work.

“The N.C. Department of Transportation encourages drivers to use caution and slow down in the area,” the announcement continues.

