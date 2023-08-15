MELISSA’S STORY: Child raped by father for years opens up about incest and her ‘double life’

WARNING: This story contains graphic language describing sexual assaults. WECT feels it’s important to leave these descriptions in to warn others of the predatory behavior seen in these types of sexual abuse.

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Melissa Johnson will never forget the summer of 2015. The 12-year-old was outside playing with her siblings as a summer break from school had just started. She remembers it vividly.

“I was wearing these bright pink leggings and this random shirt and I noticed I had started my monthly cycle for the first time,” Melissa says.

Most girls start their menstrual cycle at 12, so it was expected. What happened next was not.

“My dad took me into this room, and he said take your pants and underwear off and then would put his finger inside me,” she recalls.

He told her he needed to make sure it was her period.

“I thought it was normal.”

But her father had started showing signs that he wanted her to be more than her father’s daughter.

“He would always have me sit on his lap and when I would sit on his lap, I could tell that he was aroused.”

That summer day was a prelude to a three-year living nightmare. It would become a ritual—her dad forcing her to have sexual intercourse.

“It would happen basically every single night,” Melissa said.

“On the outside, no one had a clue. Melissa didn’t tell a soul. It was her secret.

“I played a perfect double life for three years. I mean I had friends at school. Like school was my double life. I would get on the bus and immediately be this different person. I was happy.”

In the beginning, Melissa says her father would touch her private area but it soon escalated into penetration.

“The first time it happened, I would pass out and then I came to and then I threw up and he had me in the bathroom and cleaned me off and he carried me back to his bed.”

Melissa says she passed out because she was intoxicated and drugged. She says her mother and father encouraged her to drink. She says he father would make her take muscle relaxers or painkillers prescribed to her mother.

“So he would give me four of those on top of two double-strength sleeping pills,” she said. “Every Friday it was like their party day. They would get drunk so they would encourage me to get drunk with them.”

Melissa says her mother caught knew what was happening behind closed doors but never did anything about it.

“This one time I remember she caught him with his hand down my pants and she said ‘What are you doing?’ And he went to her and he called me into the room and he was like ‘Tell your mom I wasn’t doing anything.’ And I just stood there and looked at her and I didn’t say anything.”

She says her mom was out a lot and not at home when the sexual encounters with her father happened. Her siblings were usually in another room asleep.

“I mean it was just me and him locked in his room.”

The father she loved had become a monster. She wanted to say something but was afraid. She says her dad told her if she told anyone, he would never make it to prison because he would kill himself before law enforcement got to him. So she said nothing until the day that changed it all. Her baby sister confided in her that their father was doing bad things to her.

“It had been a year that she would come to me and confide in me that and say like ‘I don’t know what to do I’m scared, and I don’t know how to feel.’ And so I would tell her stuff that was happening to me, and I would reassure her and say like I’m going to get us out of here. I’m going to fix it. It’s going to stop,” Melissa recalled.

It was a summer day in 2018 that was the beginning of the end.

“The last day of summer before my sophomore year of high school and I was at grandma’s house--his mom--and I was hanging out with my cousin and we were going out for a walk. I was battling in my head ‘Tell her, tell her, tell her because you’re going to go back today--you’re going to go back home today.’”

She confided in her cousin who insisted they tell Melisa’s grandmother. And they did.

“We were all in her backyard in like a circle and so she was like ‘What’s going on?’ And I said, ‘Well dad’s doing inappropriate things to me.’ And she didn’t say anything. She didn’t look surprised.”

The grandmother went with the kids to Melissa’s house where her dad was just hanging out. The grandmother waited for Melissa’s mom to get home before confronting her son. The kids stood outside while the grownups talked. Melissa says what happened next was completely unexpected.

“We saw him step out on the front porch and he was on the phone. We found out that he had called the cops on himself.”

Shawn Edward Johnson was arrested. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 300-420 months plus a consecutive sentence of 144-233 months for a total sentence of 37-54 years in the North Carolina Department of Correction. That sentence was for a minimum of 37 years.

MELISSA’S NEW LIFE

Shortly after Shawn Johnson was sent away to prison, Melissa said she need to move away from Pender County. She needed and wanted to get out of the house she grew up in in Hampstead.

“Our house was filthy. I didn’t want to be in it anymore,” Melissa said.

She asked an aunt if she could move to Chatham County with her. She said yes. Melissa’s siblings moved there, too. She hasn’t communicated with her mother since.

Melisa got a job at a restaurant. That’s where she met Jon Fain.

“I thought he was cute.”

The two were immediately attracted to each other but Melissa had a past she needed and wanted to share.

“Before anything serious happened, I wanted to establish this is what had happened to me.”

The two took it very slowly. They were just friends in the beginning.

“It was definitely half a year--nine months probably around there,” Jon said. “Then we started spending more time together outside of work. We would sit in the car and have conversations—talk about different things—get to know each other.”

Melissa told Jon everything.

“At first I was just mad and extremely saddened for her but pretty quickly I could get past that and through that and see more of who she is and the strong person that she is and what kind of a fighter it takes to get through something like that and live a normal life after something like that because I always thought and even ‘til this day I think I could never have gone through what she went through and be able to live a happy life that she does now. I think it’s completely amazing.”

The two have been together now for two years. Both admit Melissa’s past doesn’t just go away. Jon, who describes himself as very protective of Melissa, says he’ll always be mindful of what her father did to her.

“Yes, I think I always will be if I’m being honest.

“I still have thoughts about it--I still have flashbacks about it.”

Melissa did try clinical therapy, but she says it didn’t work for her. She does believe counseling helps and has gotten it from an unusual source---the detective who investigated her case. It was Detective Sgt. Steve Clinard with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office who suggested she share her story

“We were trying to find solutions that might help her out. She had sought therapy at one point, but it just didn’t seem to be working. And to me, it felt like she needed to tell her story,” Clinard said.

Jason Smith, the assistant district attorney who prosecuted the Shawn Johnson case also believes Melissa’s story could help other victims realize once they report their abusers—they go away for a very long time.

“He wouldn’t have called himself in unless Melissa came forward,” Smith said. “He won’t get out until he’s 80.”

It took Melissa three years to find what she calls her moment. Her mission now is to help someone else find theirs.

“Find the moment because you could have chances. I had so many chances to say something. I would have told my neighbor--I would have told people at school--I could have told so many people. The one little, tiny thought that I had was that I didn’t have to do that anymore. I didn’t have to be lifeless. I didn’t have to live a double life. I didn’t have to be a fake. I mean I could try to restart my childhood. So, for me, it was just the moment and just the knowing that I was going to be free.”

For information on how to get help, click here or call 910-392-7460.

