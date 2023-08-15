Man convicted of murdering Michael Jordan’s father seeks perjury charges against witness

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Daniel Green, the man convicted of murdering Michael Jordan’s father in 1993, is asking a judge to file charges against the person who testified that Green murdered James Jordan.

Green has always denied that he killed Jordan or had any involvement in the murder. He is seeking criminal charges against Larry Demery for perjury.

Demery is the state’s only witness who testified that Green murdered James Jordan. Green says Demery lied on the stand to avoid getting the death penalty.

Green is also seeking charges against Demery’s attorney, Hugh Rogers. Green accuses Rogers of unlawfully urging his client to commit perjury by notarizing a statement from Demery that he knew was false.

Rogers was not aware of the filing until he received it from WRAL News. He said he needs to review it before making a comment.

You can read the full story on WRAL.

Copyright 2023 WRAL. All rights reserved.