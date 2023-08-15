‘Make yourself as visible as you can’: Tips for bicyclists’ safety following deadly crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 72-year-old bicyclist Ray Holmes Malone Jr. died as a result of a collision with a vehicle, the Wilmington Police Department reported on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say the cyclist was riding on the crosswalk — a mistake that likely cost the cyclist his life.

Unfortunately, this is far from the first deadly accident involving a cyclist in Wilmington.

Jackson Moore, a cyclist and sales lead at City Bicycle Company says there are steps bicyclists can take to avoid these types of accidents. These include wearing a helmet and bright clothing.

“The most important thing is to always obey the traffic laws of the road,” Moore said.

Moore says bikers should act as vehicles, not as pedestrians.

“A bicycle has all the right to use the full lane of traffic. So, commonly found here in our beach town, you have the full right of way to take up the whole lane. You’re not inconveniencing anyone when you do that,” Moore said.

Moore says it’s safer for bicycles to take up the entire lane, making it easier for cars to spot them.

At this time, no charges have been filed against the driver.

