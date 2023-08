LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Under The Lights Car Show will be held at Lowes Food Park Lot at 1152 East Cutlar Crossing on August 19 from 3 to 8 p.m.

Leland VFW Post 12196 will have a tent at this event to promote a membership drive to help with the setup.

Volunteers are asked to meet to set up for the car show at 1:30 p.m.

