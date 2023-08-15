Senior Connect
Governor announces nearly $200,000 grant for Bladen County Park

Governor Roy Cooper(WITN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Office of Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that Bladen County has been awarded $197,925 as part of $8.5 million in grants awarded statewide for parks and recreation projects.

The grants were approved by the Parks and Recreation Authority at a meeting on Aug. 11.

“Getting outdoors to enjoy parks and greenspaces improves people’s health and quality of life, and these grants will help towns and counties to provide recreation for their communities,” Governor Cooper said. “These investments can help revitalize our communities, boost local economies and promote tourism.”

Bladen County continues to work on improvements to the park, including a recently-opened inclusive playground.

Grand opening held for inclusive playground at Bladen County Park
Grand opening at inclusive playground

“The local communities applied for the grants to fund land acquisition, development and renovation of public park and recreation areas. Every year, the Parks and Recreation Authority allocates 30% of PARTF’s total funding to local municipalities and counties. A maximum of $500,000 can be awarded to a single project, and the awardees must match funds dollar-for-dollar for the grant amount. This year, the Authority considered 52 grant applications requesting a total of more than $21 million,” an NCDOT announcement states.

