Get Fit with 6: Tips for packing a healthy lunch
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eating a healthy breakfast is an important way to start the day, and a healthy lunch is just as important to give your children the energy they need to keep their minds sharp in school.
Some important items to have include a lunchbox, ice pack, refillable water bottle and a bento box-style container or other plastic container or baggies.
Including your children when packing a lunch is also a great idea to get them involved in choosing healthy foods.
When choosing what to put into your child’s lunch, Sara Parrish, registered dietician with Novant Health, says aim to include a protein, fruits and veggies, healthy grains and a fun snack.
“High in sugar and low in protein/healthy fat equals blood sugar spikes that impact mood and energy and leave your kids hungry again very soon,” said Parrish in reference to common lunch mistakes.
