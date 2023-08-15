Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Get Fit with 6: Tips for packing a healthy lunch

Aim to include a protein, fruits and veggies, healthy grains and a fun snack.
By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eating a healthy breakfast is an important way to start the day, and a healthy lunch is just as important to give your children the energy they need to keep their minds sharp in school.

Some important items to have include a lunchbox, ice pack, refillable water bottle and a bento box-style container or other plastic container or baggies.

Including your children when packing a lunch is also a great idea to get them involved in choosing healthy foods.

When choosing what to put into your child’s lunch, Sara Parrish, registered dietician with Novant Health, says aim to include a protein, fruits and veggies, healthy grains and a fun snack.

“High in sugar and low in protein/healthy fat equals blood sugar spikes that impact mood and energy and leave your kids hungry again very soon,” said Parrish in reference to common lunch mistakes.

Get Fit with 6: Packing a healthy lunch
Get Fit with 6: Packing a healthy lunch(Source: Novant Health)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard has located and rescued four missing divers more than 46 miles off the Carolina...
Coast Guard identifies divers rescued off Carolina Coast
Investigation begins after Wrightsville Beach police find dead man in vehicle
Bicyclist in critical condition after crash with vehicle on Randall Parkway
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, 28-year-old Elizabeth Rose Horne was...
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office locates missing woman
Freddie Jackson
Jury convicts man for 1995 rape

Latest News

Aim to include a protein, fruits and veggies, healthy grains and a fun snack.
Get Fit with 6: Tips for packing a healthy lunch
Jaylen Sims scored 26 points to lead the UNCW men’s basketball team to an 80-73 overtime...
UNCW men’s basketball team learns CAA matchups for the season
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, center, is pressured by Baltimore Ravens...
Panthers sign Pro Bowl LB Justin Houston to one-year deal
Tristan Torbett will compete in the tournament, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia,...
Former Sea Devil to play for United States in World Deaf Football Championships