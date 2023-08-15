Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Forever Family: Meet Jake

Forever Family: Meet Jake
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Today on Forever Family, we want you to meet young Jake.

He actually had a birthday just a few days after we caught up with him at Frankie’s Fun Park.

“Jake is an amazing child, he is so resilient, he is quite the jokester, loves to have a good time. Loves to be outside. He just brings a lot of energy,” said Child Advocate Amber Richard.

He is thoughtful, smart, considerate and loves playing games - especially video games that have to do with building different things.

His hope? To spend his next, and every birthday to come knowing that he has a family that he can call his own.

“What would one of your friends say about you?” asked Child Advocate Eric Thomas.

“Probably say I am funny and I like to go on trips, vacations sometimes,” Jake said.

Jake wants to find a forever family that he can have fun with.

“He would be an amazing son, he is very helpful around the house, and he wants to be a part of a family,” said Richard.

To learn more contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard has located and rescued four missing divers more than 46 miles off the Carolina...
Coast Guard identifies divers rescued off Carolina Coast
Investigation begins after Wrightsville Beach police find dead man in vehicle
Suspect in deadly Pender Co. wreck dies
Bicyclist passes away after crash involving vehicle on Randall Parkway
Part 1: Melissa Johnson was sexually abused by her father from the time she was 12 years old...
MELISSA’S STORY: Child raped by father for years opens up about incest and her ‘double life’

Latest News

Cape Fear Community College Wilson Center
CFCC announces second season of the Wonder Series at the Wilson Center
The five-year contract comes with a price tag of approximately $5 million.
Wilmington city council to vote on new five-year contract for WPD equipment
Clifford is a very sweet Redbone Coonhound mix who loves belly rubs and to run.
Clear the Shelters: Clifford from the Pender Co. Animal Shelter
Tips on making healthy and affordable school lunches.
Get Fit with 6: Tips for packing a healthy lunch