Forever Family: Meet Jake

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Today on Forever Family, we want you to meet young Jake.

He actually had a birthday just a few days after we caught up with him at Frankie’s Fun Park.

“Jake is an amazing child, he is so resilient, he is quite the jokester, loves to have a good time. Loves to be outside. He just brings a lot of energy,” said Child Advocate Amber Richard.

He is thoughtful, smart, considerate and loves playing games - especially video games that have to do with building different things.

His hope? To spend his next, and every birthday to come knowing that he has a family that he can call his own.

“What would one of your friends say about you?” asked Child Advocate Eric Thomas.

“Probably say I am funny and I like to go on trips, vacations sometimes,” Jake said.

Jake wants to find a forever family that he can have fun with.

“He would be an amazing son, he is very helpful around the house, and he wants to be a part of a family,” said Richard.

To learn more contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org.

