First Alert Forecast: locally excessive heat at home, signs of life in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - August enters its third week this Tuesday. Nights get longer and, traditionally, Atlantic tropical storms roar to life. Slow tropical storm development is possible in a couple of pockets between the Lesser Antilles and Cabo Verde Islands. Thankfully, no tropical storm or hurricane threats are definable for the Carolinas at this time.

At home in the Cape Fear Region, your First Alert Forecast carries high heat index values for Tuesday: most spots will eclipse 105 and a few will cross the 110 threshold. As these particularly stressful levels may begin as soon as midday, please keep heat precautions like being rested, hydrated, and neighborly top of mind and in practice for the entire day!

Your First Alert Forecast also includes high temperatures mainly in the middle 90s with a 20 to 30% chance for storms Tuesday. Expect low temperatures mainly in the middle 70s and a 50 to 60% chance for storms Tuesday night. Wednesday stocks high temperatures mainly in the upper 80s and a 50 to 60% chance for storms. The rip current risk is low to moderate through midweek.

