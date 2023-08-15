First Alert Forecast: hot & humid ahead of storm chances, light rumble in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nice to see you! We’re officially halfway through August -- nights get longer and, traditionally, Atlantic tropical storms roar to life. Slow tropical storm development is possible in a couple of pockets between the Lesser Antilles and Cabo Verde Islands. Thankfully, no tropical storm or hurricane threats are definable for the Carolinas at this time.

A brief cool down is on the way after a strand of stressful 90+ degree days with heat indices mainly between 105-110 degrees. A cold front will stall over the area through the middle of the workweek, increasing the odds for showers and thunderstorms. Expect low temperatures mainly in the middle 70s and a 50 to 60% chance for storms Tuesday night. Wednesday stocks high temperatures mainly in the upper 80s and a 50 to 60% chance for storms. The rip current risk is low to moderate through midweek.

See your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Stay prepared for the heart of Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.