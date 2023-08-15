Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: hot & humid ahead of storm chances, light rumble in the tropics

An excessive heat warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for all of southeastern NC.
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Aug. 15, 2023
By Claire Fry
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nice to see you! We’re officially halfway through August -- nights get longer and, traditionally, Atlantic tropical storms roar to life. Slow tropical storm development is possible in a couple of pockets between the Lesser Antilles and Cabo Verde Islands. Thankfully, no tropical storm or hurricane threats are definable for the Carolinas at this time.

A brief cool down is on the way after a strand of stressful 90+ degree days with heat indices mainly between 105-110 degrees. A cold front will stall over the area through the middle of the workweek, increasing the odds for showers and thunderstorms. Expect low temperatures mainly in the middle 70s and a 50 to 60% chance for storms Tuesday night. Wednesday stocks high temperatures mainly in the upper 80s and a 50 to 60% chance for storms. The rip current risk is low to moderate through midweek.

See your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Stay prepared for the heart of Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard has located and rescued four missing divers more than 46 miles off the Carolina...
Coast Guard identifies divers rescued off Carolina Coast
Investigation begins after Wrightsville Beach police find dead man in vehicle
Suspect in deadly Pender Co. wreck dies
Part 1: Melissa Johnson was sexually abused by her father from the time she was 12 years old...
MELISSA’S STORY: Child raped by father for years opens up about incest and her ‘double life’
Bicyclist passes away after crash involving vehicle on Randall Parkway

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Aug. 15, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Aug. 15, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Aug. 15, 2023...
First Alert Forecast: locally excessive heat at home, signs of life in the tropics
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Aug. 15, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Aug. 15, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Aug. 14, 2023
First Alert Forecast: hot & humid, tropics start to buzz