Durham family reunited with dog after car stolen at gunpoint

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - A Durham man is relieved to have his dog back after his car was stolen at gunpoint with his beloved pet, Bella, inside.

Adonis Jordan on Tuesday told WRAL News he found Bella more than a week after the Aug. 7 carjacking.

While getting a snack at a convenience store on Fayetteville Road, Jordan said he made the mistake of leaving his car running with his dog inside while he went into the store.

When he came back, he saw someone in his car and tried to stop them.

“I just kinda put my hands up and said ‘I don’t want any trouble,’” Jordan said. “I just kinda of ran over, and me and this person got into a scuffle.”

Jordan said that’s when someone else pulled up in a black car and pointed a gun at him.

