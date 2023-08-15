Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Durham family reunited with dog after car stolen at gunpoint

A Durham man is relieved to have his dog back after his car was stolen at gunpoint Monday night with his beloved pet, Bella, inside.
A Durham man is relieved to have his dog back after his car was stolen at gunpoint Monday night...
A Durham man is relieved to have his dog back after his car was stolen at gunpoint Monday night with his beloved pet, Bella, inside.(WRAL)
By Chris Lovingood
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - A Durham man is relieved to have his dog back after his car was stolen at gunpoint with his beloved pet, Bella, inside.

Adonis Jordan on Tuesday told WRAL News he found Bella more than a week after the Aug. 7 carjacking.

While getting a snack at a convenience store on Fayetteville Road, Jordan said he made the mistake of leaving his car running with his dog inside while he went into the store.

When he came back, he saw someone in his car and tried to stop them.

“I just kinda put my hands up and said ‘I don’t want any trouble,’” Jordan said. “I just kinda of ran over, and me and this person got into a scuffle.”

Jordan said that’s when someone else pulled up in a black car and pointed a gun at him.

To read the full story, visit WRAL here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard has located and rescued four missing divers more than 46 miles off the Carolina...
Coast Guard identifies divers rescued off Carolina Coast
Investigation begins after Wrightsville Beach police find dead man in vehicle
Suspect in deadly Pender Co. wreck dies
Bicyclist passes away after crash involving vehicle on Randall Parkway
Part 1: Melissa Johnson was sexually abused by her father from the time she was 12 years old...
MELISSA’S STORY: Child raped by father for years opens up about incest and her ‘double life’

Latest News

Stop the Bleed training
School nurses take part in Stop the Bleed training
A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was purchased in Wilmington, according to the North...
Virginia man claims $2 million prize from ticket bought in Wilmington
Daniel Green, the man convicted of murdering Michael Jordan’s father in 1993, is asking a judge...
Man convicted of murdering Michael Jordan’s father seeks perjury charges against witness
Pender County school buses
Pender County Schools secures $90,000 grant to help students struggling with housing
The Own Your Own Million Dollar Nationwide Restaurant Challenge announced Tuesday that the...
24 finalists chosen in Burgaw restaurant challenge for $1 million and a new restaurant space