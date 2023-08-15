Dog found 37 days after hit-and-run crash on I-77 in SC

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A family is still recovering after a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 77 near Carowinds in South Carolina, but now they have a reason to celebrate.

The Wood Family - Lee, Tiffany, Paisley, and their dog, Cash – were all involved in a crash back on July 8. A trailer disconnected from a truck, which then crashed into their truck causing them to flip.

They did suffer some injuries, but as the family was waking up in the hospital, they realized their 9-year-old dog Cash was missing.

Someone told the family that they thought they saw the dog run away from the crash. After putting up flyers, on Aug. 6, someone reached out saying they spotted Cash about four miles from where the crash happened.

On Sunday, the family finally got the news they were hoping for; after 37 days, Cash had been found.

“He’s always been an inside dog, never been outside for any length of time by himself. And for him to survive 37 days before we could capture him is just the good lord above is what helped get him back home,” Lee Wood said.

Right now, the family says they still have a long road to recovery but finding Cash has helped boost their spirits.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family with its medical expenses as they’re out of work.

