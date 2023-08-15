Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Deputies shoot and kill armed man in Wayne County

The SBI is investigating after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting after Wayne...
The SBI is investigating after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting after Wayne County deputies say that he raised a shotgun at them.(KOSA)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The SBI is investigating after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting after Wayne County deputies say that he raised a shotgun at them.

According to Wayne County deputies, a 911 call came into the Wayne County communications center around 3:06 pm about an armed man on Capps Bridge Road in the Princeton area.

Deputies say that when they arrived a man came towards them with a shotgun.

According to deputies, the man ignored verbal commands and raised the shotgun. Deputies say the man was shot by deputies after he raised the shotgun and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the man who was shot or the deputy who shot him.

All of the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave and the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard has located and rescued four missing divers more than 46 miles off the Carolina...
Coast Guard identifies divers rescued off Carolina Coast
Investigation begins after Wrightsville Beach police find dead man in vehicle
Bicyclist in critical condition after crash with vehicle on Randall Parkway
Freddie Jackson
Jury convicts man for 1995 rape
New Hanover County employees address black maternal health
New Hanover County employees work to address maternal health in Black women

Latest News

Four divers rescued by Coast Guard after over eighteen-hour search
Four divers rescued by Coast Guard after over eighteen-hour search
4 divers who were missing off the coast of North Carolina were rescued and reunited with their...
Four divers rescued by Coast Guard after over eighteen-hour search
The teacher shortage that peaked during the pandemic is back, leaving almost every county in...
Statewide teacher shortage leaves counties scrambling for new hires
Part 1: Melissa Johnson was sexually abused by her father from the time she was 12 years old...
MELISSA’S STORY: Child raped by father for years opens up about incest and her ‘double life’