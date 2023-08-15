Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Coastal BUDS iCan Dance Camp to begin soon

The Coastal BUDS iCan Dance Camp is set to begin on Aug. 21, 2023
The Coastal BUDS iCan Dance Camp is set to begin on Aug. 21, 2023(Coastal BUDS of Southeastern NC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome (BUDS) has announced that its iCan Dance Camp is set for Aug. 21-25 at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington.

“iCan Dance Camp is a week-long program for individuals ages 5 and up with disabilities. Each dancer learns a choreographed routine with the help of iCan Shine trained instructors and volunteers. On the final day of camp, all participants will showcase what they learned in an on-stage performance,” a Coastal BUDS announcement states.

Over 40 volunteers and 37 people with disabilities are expected to participate.

You can learn more online here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard has located and rescued four missing divers more than 46 miles off the Carolina...
Coast Guard identifies divers rescued off Carolina Coast
Investigation begins after Wrightsville Beach police find dead man in vehicle
Suspect in deadly Pender Co. wreck dies
Part 1: Melissa Johnson was sexually abused by her father from the time she was 12 years old...
MELISSA’S STORY: Child raped by father for years opens up about incest and her ‘double life’
Bicyclist passes away after crash involving vehicle on Randall Parkway

Latest News

Governor Roy Cooper
Governor announces nearly $200,000 grant for Bladen County Park
Bicyclist passes away after crash involving vehicle on Randall Parkway
Suspect in deadly Pender Co. wreck dies
Cape Fear Community College Wilson Center
CFCC announces second season of the Wonder Series at the Wilson Center