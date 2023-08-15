Coastal BUDS iCan Dance Camp to begin soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome (BUDS) has announced that its iCan Dance Camp is set for Aug. 21-25 at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington.

“iCan Dance Camp is a week-long program for individuals ages 5 and up with disabilities. Each dancer learns a choreographed routine with the help of iCan Shine trained instructors and volunteers. On the final day of camp, all participants will showcase what they learned in an on-stage performance,” a Coastal BUDS announcement states.

Over 40 volunteers and 37 people with disabilities are expected to participate.

You can learn more online here.

