CFCC announces second season of the Wonder Series at the Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College is set to host its second season of its Wonder Series from October to December.

Per CFCC, students of all ages are offered $10 tickets that can be used for any seat in the venue.

“We are proud to be a hub for student learning,” said CFCC Vice President of Advancement and Arts Shane Fernando. “With this series, we’ve made it affordable and accessible for students to experience the performing arts in Wilmington. The Wonder Series brings national and international acts together for a culturally enriching experience that guests of all ages can enjoy.”

Tickets will go on sale to Wilson Center Members at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. They can be purchased online here or via the Ticket Central Box Office over the phone at 910-362-7999 and in-person from 2 to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

CFCC’s announcement lists the following performances:

Portrait of Aretha - October 26 at 7:30 p.m. “CeCe Teneal honors the legacy of the Queen of Soul with personalized interpretations of popular and lesser-known songs from Aretha Franklin’s iconic career. An award-winning songstress in her own right, Ms. Teneal has been nominated for four Independent Music Awards and claimed the title for 2011 Best R&B Album and 2018 Best Soul/Funk/Fusion Song.”

Ofrenda: A Dia de los Muertos Celebration - October 28 at 7:30 p.m. “Celebrate Dia de Los Muertos with the nation’s premier Mexican folk-dance company, Ballet Folkloric de Los Āngeles, and the musicians of Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuēllar. Ofrenda pays tribute to the traditional music and dances from different regions in Mexico, including ‘La Bruja’ from Veracruz and ‘Retablo Purēpecha’ from the state of Michoacān, along with music from the Disney movie Coco.”

The John Brown Big Band featuring Nnenna Freelon - November 4 at 7:30 p.m. “The largest orchestration of John Brown Big Band’s impressive career comes to the Wilson Center’s stage. This large-jazz ensemble, comprised of top musicians, specializes in traditional compositions with cutting-edge arrangements. Globally lauded Grammy-nominated jazz singer widely acclaimed for her prowess as a live performer, Nnenna Freelon, will also be performing with the band to create an evening not to be missed.”

Beijing Dance Theater - November 9 at 7:30 p.m. “Founded in 2008 and led by artistic director/choreographer Wang Yuanyuan, the Beijing Dance Theater has secured its reign on China’s dance stage with stunning dance productions. An absolute star in the contemporary cultural landscape of China, Beijing Dance Theater continues to tour across the globe to packed houses and stellar reviews.”

Navidad: A Mexican-American Christmas - December 6 at 7:30 p.m. “Brought to you by the Calpulli Mexican Dance Company, Navidad celebrates the holiday traditions experienced by a young person of Mexican immigrant parents growing up in New York City. The story is told using the languages of dance, music, and the Mexican-American spirit and connects to audiences through the universal messages of love and hope.”



