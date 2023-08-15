24 finalists chosen in Burgaw restaurant challenge for $1 million and a new restaurant space

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Own Your Own Million Dollar Nationwide Restaurant Challenge announced Tuesday that the finalists have been chosen for the challenge.

The 24 finalists will compete in Burgaw in October for a 2,250-square-foot restaurant space at 106-108 W. Courthouse Ave. along with $1 million to outfit the space. The challenge was created by entrepreneur Richard Johnson.

They will face off in a Town Square Cook-off on Saturday, Oct. 21, in conjunction with Burgaw’s first Autumn Fest.

“Each applicant will have a pop-up kitchen from which to serve a sample-size dish that represents their concept. The cook-off will be judged by 200 Burgaw residents and a panel of award-winning judges, including Christi Ferretti of Pine Valley Market, Myra McDuffie of Mema’s Chick’n & Ribs, Keith Rhodes of Catch and Dean Neff of Seabird. Both residents and judges will cast their votes for the entrepreneurs and concepts they believe will be the best fit for Burgaw,” an Own Your Own announcement states.

The cook-off will result in 12 finalists being eliminated, and the remaining finalists will present business plans. Of them, eight will be chosen to work in the Judge’s restaurants.

Then on Sunday, Oct. 29, two finalists will have a list of local, seasonal ingredients to prepare a three-course meal to the judges, OYO team and 50 VIP guests at the Historic Burgaw Train Depot. The winner will be crowned at the end of the evening and given the prizes.

You can see the list of finalists below and learn more on the OYO website.

Pilar Beasley, Charlotte, NC

Nathaniel Blanford, Cincinnati, OH

Shawn Buskirk, Holly Ridge, NC

Christopher Carlo, Waterford, MI

Mandy Chow, Wilmington, NC

Matthew Cole, Winterville, NC

Charmaine Lizette Eclarin Devine, Wilmington, NC

Zachary Fabian, Jersey City, NJ

Joe Friday, Toronto, ON Canada

Christopher Gates, Wilmington, NC

Penny Hayes, Myrtle Beach, SC

Brandon Hunsaker, Escondido, CA

Khristen Hunter, Wilmington, NC

Zinyusile Khumbula, New York, NY

John Knox, Maple Hill, NC

Vincent Mangual, Brooklyn, NY

B. Lucas McLawhorn, Wilmington, NC

Katharine Myhand, Rocky Point, NC

Karoline Schwartz, Tabernash, CO

Allan Tijerino, Morristown, TN

Peggy Walker, Fayetteville, NC

Julia Warren, Whiteville, NC

Bart Weber, Hickory, NC

Oscar Zeno, Wilmington, NC

