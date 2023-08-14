Investigation begins after Wrightsville Beach police find dead man in vehicle

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Wrightsville Beach police have begun an investigation after a man was found dead in a vehicle on Monday, Aug. 14.

Per the WBPD, officers got information about an unconscious man in a vehicle near 15 Stone Street at around 7:30 a.m.

“Upon arrival, officers found a deceased male in the vehicle. This case is being investigated by members of the Wrightsville Beach Police Department. There is no threat to the public. Identity of the deceased will be withheld until next of kin have been notified,” a WBPD announcement states.

