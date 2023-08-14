Senior Connect
Volunteers needed for Rise Against Hunger meal packaging campaign at St. James

St. James Episcopal Church, which is located at the corner of 3rd and Market streets, was built...
St. James Episcopal Church, which is located at the corner of 3rd and Market streets, was built in 1839.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The St. James Episcopal Church is inviting the community to the annual Rise Against Hunger Meal Packing event on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Rise Against Hunger is an international relief organization that distributes food and aid to the world’s most vulnerable.

“Rise Against Hunger allows us to serve folks in 76 different countries who are experiencing hunger and food insecurity. We are hoping to gather over 250 volunteers to help support this event,” St. James wrote in a press release.

Volunteers will prepare packages of food over two shifts at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. that are provided by the church. More hands are needed to make the event possible.

Childcare is provided for very young children, and older children are welcome to participate as well.

To learn more about the event, donate or register, visit St. James’s website here. Any questions about the event or assistance registering can be found by emailing here or calling St. James at 910-763-1628.

