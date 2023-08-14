Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

UBS to pay $1.44 billion to settle 2007 financial crisis-era mortgage fraud case, last of such cases

FILE - The logo of the Swiss bank UBS is pictured in Zurich, Switzerland, June 12, 2023. In an...
FILE - The logo of the Swiss bank UBS is pictured in Zurich, Switzerland, June 12, 2023. In an announcement made on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, UBS will pay U.S. authorities $1.44 billion to settle the last lingering legal case over Wall Street's role in the housing bubble of the early 2000s, which ultimately led to the 2008 financial crisis and Great Recession.(Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — UBS will pay U.S. authorities $1.44 billion to settle the last lingering legal case over Wall Street’s role in the housing bubble of the early 2000s, which ultimately led to the 2008 financial crisis and Great Recession.

The Swiss bank agreed to pay a civil penalty over how it handled the sale of 40 mortgage-backed securities issued in 2006 and 2007. The settlement argues that UBS bankers gave false and misleading statements about the health of the mortgages in those bonds to the buyers in violation of federal securities law.

For example, UBS bankers knew that the underlying mortgages in these bonds were poorly underwritten or violated consumer protection laws. The bonds in question ended up with substantial losses for investors.

With the UBS settlement, the last remaining outstanding legal case from the Great Recession has now come to a close, the Justice Department said. Banks paid collectively more than $36 billion in civil penalties for their conduct related to the mortgage crisis, but that does not include other settlements that banks have made to state and local authorities as well.

The financial crisis and subsequent recession is still being felt today in many parts of the country in depressed housing values. It also was a seismic shift politically, leading to the rise of populist candidates both here in the U.S. and internationally.

UBS said that it already had set aside funds for the settlement, so it will not impact its financial results.

Separately Monday, Swiss media reported that two groups acting on behalf of Credit Suisse shareholders filed suit in Swiss courts to argue that the sale price to UBS – around $3.25 billion – far undervalued the bank, and that UBS was able to unjustly profit from the deal.

The Swiss government hastily arranged the takeover in March of Credit Suisse, which had been facing years of turmoil and an exodus of shareholders, by longtime rival UBS to help avert a global financial crisis.

____

AP reporter Jamey Keaten contributed to this report from Geneva.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard has located and rescued four missing divers more than 46 miles off the Carolina...
Coast Guard identifies divers rescued off Carolina Coast
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Aug. 13, 2023
First Alert Forecast: dangerous heat continues
New Hanover County employees address black maternal health
New Hanover County employees work to address maternal health in Black women
Freddie Jackson
Jury convicts man for 1995 rape
Zoey Taylor-Clemmons
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Latest News

The Coast Guard has located and rescued four missing divers more than 46 miles off the Carolina...
Coast Guard rescues four missing divers off Carolina Coast
Studies show black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy related issues, and...
New Hanover County employees work to address maternal health in Black women
A bicyclist is in critical condition Monday morning after a collision with a vehicle, according...
Bicyclist in critical condition after crash with vehicle on Randall Parkway
Mt. Calvary AME Church held a hurricane prep class to help better educate community members on...
Local church helps educate people on hurricane preparation
The Earl Jackson Pool (Northside Pool) at 750 Bess Street is closed as of Monday so staff can...
Earl Jackson Pool closed for repairs