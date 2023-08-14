Senior Connect
Taco Bell celebrates liberation of Taco Tuesday trademark by offering to pick up your taco tab

Taco Bell is celebrating the liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark.
Taco Bell is celebrating the liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – The term Taco Tuesday can now be used at any restaurant which sells the popular food item, and Taco Bell wants to join in on the celebration by offering to pick up the tab at almost any Mexican restaurant.

The Taco Tuesday trademark was originally held by Taco John’s from 1989 until this year, when it was legally challenged by Taco Bell in May and eventually relinquished in 49 states in July.

The fast food chain, in partnership with DoorDash, is opening a $5 million taco tab to partially cover orders of taco fans’ orders from any participating vendor selling Mexican food on Taco Tuesday, which is September 12.

In the lead up to Taco Tuesday, Taco Bell is offering a free Doritos Locos Taco every Tuesday with no purchase necessary.

“When tacos win, we all win,” Taco Bell’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery said in a release. “We all win when Taco John’s decides to release its trademark registration, we all win when taco vendors everywhere are free to join the movement, and we all win when taco fans can freely celebrate and support Taco Tuesdays at Taco Bell or anywhere else.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

