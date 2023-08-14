Ribbon cutting for new Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department to be held in September

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - The public is invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department on Sept. 8.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. at 3020 George II HWY.

Light refreshments will be available after the ribbon cutting. Tours of the department will be given from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

